Learn about building apps and integrations on top of Taskade's API.

We're excited to introduce you to Version 1.0 of the Taskade API. This is the starting point for integrating your applications and services with the Taskade platform.

API Overview

Built on RESTful principles, our API is designed to be simple yet powerful. You'll find resource-oriented URLs for intuitive navigation, form-encoded request bodies for efficient data transfer, and JSON-encoded responses for super easy parsing.

Capabilities

Workspaces : Create a workspace or folder, or jump into one you've already set up.

Projects : Start a new project, update it, or wrap it up.

Tasks: Add, edit, or check off tasks like a pro.

Who Should Use This Guide?

This documentation caters to seasoned developers and those new to API integration. Our guide has something for everyone. We're here to help you get the most out of Taskade, step by step.

So let's get started! We can't wait to see what you will build. 🐑